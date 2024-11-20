Watch CBS News
Local News

Young climber presents Make-A-Wish Colorado with huge check at his school assembly after climbing fundraiser

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Boy's climbing fundraiser raises tens of thousands of dollars for Make-A-Wish Colorado
Boy's climbing fundraiser raises tens of thousands of dollars for Make-A-Wish Colorado 01:02

The student body at a Colorado school erupted in cheers on Wednesday as their classmate made a big announcement during assembly. 

Conrad Robinson is a student at Swigert International School in Denver. Last month he set out to climb as many routes as possible in a single day at an indoor climbing center in Denver to raise money for Make-A-Wish Colorado.

conrad-robinson.jpg
Robinson Family  

Robinson recently suffered through a family tragedy. His sister Pippa sadly died of cancer, but not before Make-A-Wish Colorado sent her, her brother and their family to Disney World.

That provided the motivation for Robinson to start his fundraiser -- "Rad's Climb for Wishes" -- at Übergrippen Indoor Climbing Crag, and it turned out to be a huge success. He wound up climbing 70 routes.

70-copy.jpg
Robinson Family

"He was climbing for his sister as well the encouragement of the people around him on Team Pippa," Richardson's father Conrad said.

At Wednesday's assembly, which fell on his 9th birthday, he told his and his sister's school how much he raised in total.

"I raised $62,331," Robinson said, and huge cheers erupted from the crowd as Robinson held the big check for Make-A-Wish up in the air.

check.jpg
CBS

The money that he raised will help make eight wishes happen for families.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.