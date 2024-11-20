Young climber presents Make-A-Wish Colorado with huge check at his school assembly after climbing fundraiser

The student body at a Colorado school erupted in cheers on Wednesday as their classmate made a big announcement during assembly.

Conrad Robinson is a student at Swigert International School in Denver. Last month he set out to climb as many routes as possible in a single day at an indoor climbing center in Denver to raise money for Make-A-Wish Colorado.

Robinson Family

Robinson recently suffered through a family tragedy. His sister Pippa sadly died of cancer, but not before Make-A-Wish Colorado sent her, her brother and their family to Disney World.

That provided the motivation for Robinson to start his fundraiser -- "Rad's Climb for Wishes" -- at Übergrippen Indoor Climbing Crag, and it turned out to be a huge success. He wound up climbing 70 routes.

Robinson Family

"He was climbing for his sister as well the encouragement of the people around him on Team Pippa," Richardson's father Conrad said.

At Wednesday's assembly, which fell on his 9th birthday, he told his and his sister's school how much he raised in total.

"I raised $62,331," Robinson said, and huge cheers erupted from the crowd as Robinson held the big check for Make-A-Wish up in the air.

CBS

The money that he raised will help make eight wishes happen for families.