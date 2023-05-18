Watch CBS News
Local News

Con artists target Nuggets fans for fake tickets to the Western Conference Finals

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Con artists target Nuggets fans for fake tickets to the Western Conference Finals
Con artists target Nuggets fans for fake tickets to the Western Conference Finals 00:28

Public safety experts are warning Denver Nuggets fans about con artists with fake tickets especially as NBA fans are paying big bucks to see their team in the Western Conference Finals. 

CoPIRG,  an advocate for the public interest, is warning fans about buying tickets through online forums like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. 

"Desperate music and sports fans can fall for scams involving tickets because they want to go so much that they make bad decisions they wouldn't normally make," said Danny Katz, CoPIRG Foundation executive director. 

Those with tickets are warned to never post photos of their tickets online because thieves could hijack the barcodes or information to go to the event themselves or create counterfeit tickets, according to the FBI.  

 Three types of scams to be aware of: 

1.    Counterfeit paper or electronic tickets.

2.    Scammers who have legitimate tickets and then sell the same tickets to multiple buyers.

3.    Con artists who create counterfeit websites that look just like known companies such as StubHub, VividSeats or TicketMaster and advertise tickets supposedly for sale. They pretend to be a reseller and just want your credit card or debit card information

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 2:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.