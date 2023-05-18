Con artists target Nuggets fans for fake tickets to the Western Conference Finals

Public safety experts are warning Denver Nuggets fans about con artists with fake tickets especially as NBA fans are paying big bucks to see their team in the Western Conference Finals.

CoPIRG, an advocate for the public interest, is warning fans about buying tickets through online forums like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.

"Desperate music and sports fans can fall for scams involving tickets because they want to go so much that they make bad decisions they wouldn't normally make," said Danny Katz, CoPIRG Foundation executive director.

Those with tickets are warned to never post photos of their tickets online because thieves could hijack the barcodes or information to go to the event themselves or create counterfeit tickets, according to the FBI.

Three types of scams to be aware of:

1. Counterfeit paper or electronic tickets.

2. Scammers who have legitimate tickets and then sell the same tickets to multiple buyers.

3. Con artists who create counterfeit websites that look just like known companies such as StubHub, VividSeats or TicketMaster and advertise tickets supposedly for sale. They pretend to be a reseller and just want your credit card or debit card information