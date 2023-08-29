Community vigil aims to find solutions to end gun violence

Some community leaders are describing gun violence as a "public health crisis" as they planned a vigil to find solutions to the concerning trend. They say it's time to make sure that we are not conditioned to accept it as normal.

The vigil will feature a moment of silence and a time of reflection for anyone impacted by gun violence. Then leaders will engage in "intentional collaboration" to come together to discuss how they can use the resources available to bring an end to youth violence.

"How do we reduce risk factors in the lives of our young people? How do we increase those protective factors? And we have the resources between our city, our schools, our nonprofit partners, our church partners, and families. We have those resources to increase those protective factors," said one of the organizers Pastor Vernon Jones Jr.

They will gather on the steps of the Denver City County Building from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They hope to work together to end violence, especially among the younger generation.