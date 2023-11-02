Community reacts to Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's call to bail on micro-community site near Yale and I-25

Residents living in the Holly Hills neighborhood adjacent to 5500 E. Yale Avenue celebrated the announcement that Mayor Mike Johnston would not move forward with plans to develop housing for those experiencing homelessness at the site.

"I was elated. We never thought this site was a good site," said Janet Cornell.

Cornell is among a handful of residents who attended multiple town hall sessions hosted by the mayor, addressing concerns about the location, particularly because it neighbors Arapahoe County homeowners.

"This is about as far as far south as you can go in District 4," she said.

The plot of land off 2301 South Santa Fe Drive is set to become one of the city's first micro-community sites. CBS

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston sent a letter to residents informing them of the decision and thanking them for their participation in community feedback.

"Good to see that the message has been getting heard," said Tyler Burgett, another resident.

Residents neighboring the site stressed safety concerns with the property's proximity to homes, a school, and high traffic off of Yale Avenue.

A city spokesperson shared a statement in response to the decision to nix the proposed site.

"This decision was made based on the criteria we have identified that include economic viability, projected site yield, and consideration of other viable options, in addition to community feedback."

The city is still currently moving forward with several of the proposed sites. Pre-construction efforts are underway at 2301 S. Santa Fe Dr., 12033 E. 38th Ave., and set to begin soon at 1375 N. Elati St.

"I think it really says that if you're going to show up, you can't just show up and complain," said Burgett, about their community's success. "You've got to show up and say, 'hey we also agree there needs to be something done.'"

For other communities still pushing for Johnston to take controversial sites off his list for similar safety concerns, these residents urge others to keep fighting.

"This is not okay in residential neighborhoods," said Cornell.

While the city now looks towards finding an alternative site in the District 4 area to house people experiencing homelessness, residents say they also would want to see more transparency about which locations are being considered sooner and hope the mayor prioritizes addressing mental health and addiction.