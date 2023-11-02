Neighbors win: Denver mayor nixes micro-community site near Yale and I-25

After weeks of negative feedback from businesses and people who live in the neighborhood, Denver's mayor has decided to nix the proposal for a micro-community site at 5500 E. Yale Avenue. Two of the proposed 11 sites for the micro-communities have been taken off the table so far as city leaders consider creating micro-communities as part of a solution to those experiencing homelessness.

CBS

The other micro-community taken off the table was proposed at 1199 N. Bannock Street.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston sent a letter to residents informing them of the decision and thanking them for their participation in community feedback.

A portion of the letter states, "I am especially grateful for all the alternative sites that people have helped us identify throughout District 4 and the criteria they contributed to our long-term process. People would like to see us find sites closer to commercial areas, that are closer to general services and have access to public transit."

The mayor's office spokesperson told CBS News Colorado on Thursday afternoon, "It is not a viable option at this time based on the criteria we have shared and community feedback. We will continue to work with that community and council to identify a viable site in District 4."

The plot of land off 2301 South Santa Fe Drive is set to become one of the city's first micro-community sites. CBS

The city is currently moving forward with several of the proposed sites. Pre-construction efforts are underway at 2301 S. Santa Fe Dr., 12033 E. 38th Ave., and set to begin soon at 1375 N. Elati St.

This is all part of a larger plan by the mayor to bring 1,000 people indoors before the end of the year.