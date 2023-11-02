Watch CBS News
Local News

Neighbors win: Denver mayor nixes micro-community site near Yale and I-25

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

After weeks of negative feedback from businesses and people who live in the neighborhood, Denver's mayor has decided to nix the proposal for a micro-community site at 5500 E. Yale Avenue. Two of the proposed 11 sites for the micro-communities have been taken off the table so far as city leaders consider creating micro-communities as part of a solution to those experiencing homelessness. 

map.jpg
CBS

The other micro-community taken off the table was proposed at 1199 N. Bannock Street.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston sent a letter to residents informing them of the decision and thanking them for their participation in community feedback. 

A portion of the letter states, "I am especially grateful for all the alternative sites that people have helped us identify throughout District 4 and the criteria they contributed to our long-term process. People would like to see us find sites closer to commercial areas, that are closer to general services and have access to public transit."

The mayor's office spokesperson told CBS News Colorado on Thursday afternoon, "It is not a viable option at this time based on the criteria we have shared and community feedback. We will continue to work with that community and council to identify a viable site in District 4."  

homeless-community-safety-10pkg-transfer-frame-215.jpg
  The plot of land off 2301 South Santa Fe Drive is set to become one of the city's first micro-community sites. CBS

The city is currently moving forward with several of the proposed sites. Pre-construction efforts are underway at 2301 S. Santa Fe Dr., 12033 E. 38th Ave., and set to begin soon at 1375 N. Elati St.  

This is all part of a larger plan by the mayor to bring 1,000 people indoors before the end of the year. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 3:45 PM MDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.