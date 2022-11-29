Community memorial to honor victims in Club Q shooting moves closer to nightclub

To those who pass by on Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs, the sprawling heartfelt memorial has disappeared but has not gone away. It has been transported, perhaps sensitively, to a half block away to the front of Club Q.

CBS

Five people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the Club Q shooting on Nov. 19.

Rev. Mallory Everhart, the clergy organizer said, "Being close to the place that is so meaningful to them... for some people, can be very meaningful to them to agree with it as opposed to moving apart from it."

Rev. Mallory Everhart calls herself a queer pastor. She is here to offer hugs listening and prayer. The organizer is among of a score of pastors who are now taking turns with time at the club.

Chaplain Steve Alsum, another member of the clergy present said, "I'm glad we're here. It's a much more peaceful place, this community, this is their family."

CBS

Chairs have been set up like pews in front of colorful flowers candles and flags. Pictures of those who died are among the items left in remembrance for those who come to pay their respects.

Memorial visitor Sarah Ingram expressed, "It is obviously sad for the loss of life. It's infuriating that people hate just because of who we love."

This memorial, like the club itself, is a place to be free.