Community leaders search for immediate action against uptick in violent crime

Together in song and prayer, a Colorado community held a town hall meeting to discuss violence and its continuous role in society. Leaders say they're conversations that are crucial, but tough to have.

"In the time that we're in, sadly, we are seeing an increase in the violence in our cities and Denver is not unique to that," said MiDian Holmes, with iSSACHAR Center for Urban Leadership, where Thursday's event was held.

CBS

The uptick in violence in Denver, Aurora, and surrounding areas is prompting leaders to take meaningful action. On Friday, a 12-year-old was shot and killed while outside by a car passing by. A 14-year-old was injured.

"In a community that's increasingly divided over all kinds of things, from masks to race to whatever the topic, politics… we need leaders who will be relentless, in pursing justice in our communities, for the good of everybody, and also pursing reconciliation across divisions," said Scott Lundeen, the CEO of iSSACHAR.

Relentless leaders like activist Sharletta Evans, who's 3-year-old son was killed in 1995 in a drive-by shooting at the hands of her now adopted son Raymond Johnson. Evans shares her story in hopes of bringing change.

"We don't need to have the conversation of being hard on crime, but we really need to look at what type of restoration needs to happen in the lives of our youth," Evans said.

CBS

David and Marie works were also victims of gun violence. Almost 15 years ago, the family was shot at while leaving church in Colorado Springs. The gunman, who was shooting people in the parking lot, killed two of the couple's daughters.

"Not a day goes by that I don't think about them," David said. "Colorado is quite a violent place. Everybody needs help getting through this, and it takes all of us coming together, whether it's the church community like we had or just the regular community, to get through this."

CBS

For Evans, she hopes her message of forgiveness and restoration will help the community get through the violence it continues to experience.

"We really need to be proactive with our children," Evans said. "Don't under estimate peer pressure and the influences out in these streets to commit crimes."