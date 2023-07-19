Watch CBS News
Commerce City police search for suspect connected to homicide on E. 118th Avenue

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

Commerce City police search for suspect connected to homicide
Commerce City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect who is allegedly connected to a homicide. 

The department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Omar Nieves. Nieves is the suspect in the July 14 homicide, according to CCPD. 

On July 14, 2023, at approximately 05:56 a.m., officers responded to the11500 block of E 118th Ave on a report of shots fired at the location. 

Upon arrival, officers located an adult that had been shot. The adult victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CCPD says anyone with information on Nieves are urged to contact CCPD Tip Line at (303) 289-3626.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 3:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

