Commerce City police search for suspect connected to homicide on E. 118th Avenue

Commerce City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect who is allegedly connected to a homicide.

CCPD is seeking help from the public in locating Omar Nieves.



Nieves is the suspect in the July 14 homicide in the 11500 Block of E. 118th Ave.



With info call the CCPD Tip Line at (303) 289-3626.



The department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Omar Nieves. Nieves is the suspect in the July 14 homicide, according to CCPD.

On July 14, 2023, at approximately 05:56 a.m., officers responded to the11500 block of E 118th Ave on a report of shots fired at the location.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult that had been shot. The adult victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CCPD says anyone with information on Nieves are urged to contact CCPD Tip Line at (303) 289-3626.