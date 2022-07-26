Commerce City police find stolen pickup truck in homicide investigation

Commerce City Police Department confirmed on Tuesday investigators found the stolen pickup truck in a homicide investigation. Suspects remained on the run after police say a man was shot and later died from his injuries when suspects stole a maroon 2003 Chevy Silverado 1500.

COMMERCE CITY

It happened just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Leyden Street and 54th Avenue. Authorities say the suspects are three males.

They were driving a dark sedan and pulled up to a house on Leyden Street. Police said the males "confronted two male victims in front of the residence" and then shot one of them. After that, they stole a pickup truck from the two victims and drove off both the sedan and the truck before officers arrived.

CBS

The identity of the victim hasn't been released. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Commerce City Police Department's tip line at (303) 289-3626. Callers can remain anonymous.