Commerce City police seeking suspect and black Dodge truck with no license plates after double shooting

Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a Commerce City gas station and now police are seeking a suspect and their truck -- a Black Dodge Ram with a topper and no license plates.

The shooting was first reported around 8 p.m. on Friday at the 7-Eleven at East 104th Avenue and Highway 85. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Few details were available but Commerce City police shared photos of the suspect's vehicle -- the Dodge Ram truck -- and the suspect himself standing next to another vehicle.

A Commerce City shooting suspect's Dodge Ram truck, above, and the suspect himself is seen standing next to another vehicle in these handout photos. Commerce City Police Department

Police officials clarified that they're not seeking the dark SUV the suspect is seen next to, only the pickup truck without license plates.

The suspect has not been identified and no arrests have been made. Both victims are still in the hospital, according to police.