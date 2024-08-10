Watch CBS News
Local News

Commerce City police seeking suspect and black Dodge truck with no license plates after double shooting

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a Commerce City gas station and now police are seeking a suspect and their truck -- a Black Dodge Ram with a topper and no license plates.

The shooting was first reported around 8 p.m. on Friday at the 7-Eleven at East 104th Avenue and Highway 85. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Few details were available but Commerce City police shared photos of the suspect's vehicle -- the Dodge Ram truck -- and the suspect himself standing next to another vehicle.

commerce-city-shooting-suspect-dodge-truck.png
A Commerce City shooting suspect's Dodge Ram truck, above, and the suspect himself is seen standing next to another vehicle in these handout photos. Commerce City Police Department

Police officials clarified that they're not seeking the dark SUV the suspect is seen next to, only the pickup truck without license plates.

The suspect has not been identified and no arrests have been made. Both victims are still in the hospital, according to police.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.