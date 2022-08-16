Commerce City Manager Roger Tinklenberg resigns

Commerce City Manager Roger Tinklenberg submitted his resignation to the city council on Monday evening. His resignation took effect immediately. Cathy Blakeman has been named acting city manager through Sept. 30.

Last month, Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols announced his retirement. Nichols' retirement was effective July 25, which came after a months-long investigation first reported by CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass.

During the pandemic, City Manager Roger Tinklenberg said he approved of Nichols working remotely from Las Vegas, Nevada where Nichols' family still lives.

Nichols was allowed to drive his city-owned Tahoe SUV between Commerce City and Las Vegas, which is about a 1,600-mile roundtrip.