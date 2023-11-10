2 women hurt when truck "violently" backs into them in Commerce City

Two women were injured after Commerce City Police Department says suspects in a pickup truck hit them and then left them both overnight on Thursday. One of the women was seriously hurt.

According to Commerce City PD's Facebook post, the hit-and-run took place late in the 7000 block of Kearney Court, where the two victims were getting out of their SUV when a white Ford F-150 with a couch in the truck bed backed up at a high rate of speed and "violently" hit both of them.

The police department shared surveillance video of the hit-and-run that it says could be disturbing to some viewers, but imperative in its investigation to find the driver.

WARNING: video is disturbing. Two women struck by a truck that then sped off. One sustained serious injuries. We need your help to ID the truck and driver. More info on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/XtnPBQbQSP — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) November 11, 2023

Police say two suspects in the truck left the scene after the crash without helping the two women who had been hit. One suspect got out of the truck and ran away; the other left in the suspect vehicle before officers arrived on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators immediately at 303-289-3626.