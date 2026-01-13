Colorado community rolls out new fleet of electric recycling and waste collection trucks

Commerce City now has a new fleet of electric recycling and waste collection trucks. This is the first of its kind in Adams County.

Commerce City now has a new fleet of electric recycling and waste collection trucks. CBS

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, Commerce City officials explained the importance of the new vehicles.

Each truck has a big windshield to provide drivers with more visibility. Each truck also runs on electricity, which makes it better for the environment when compared to gas.

Each truck has safety tech to keep drivers safe. Each of them has blind spot monitors, so they have an extra eye while they drive and work. There are 360-degree views, so nothing can alarm them and be unpredictable. There is also collision prevention to prevent crashes.

Commerce City has a new fleet of electric recycling and waste collection trucks. Commerce City

Officials say each driver can treat this as their mobile office, getting everything done.

These fleets are already on the road and operating across Adams County. By the end of 2025, there were more than 180 EVs nationwide with 14 in Colorado. Their goal is to make the county as clean and safe as they can.