Comfort dog Cubby remembered for bringing relief after traumatic events

Comfort dog Cubby is remembered for bringing people relief and distraction during and after traumatic events. Cubby was a retriever from Redeemer Lutheran in Fort Collins and passed last week.

Lutheran Church Charities

She typically spent her days in places like UCHealth's Medical Center of the Rockies. Cubby, and one of her several handlers, were often found pacing through the halls of the hospital in Loveland. Their purpose is to bring a distraction and sense of joy to both patients and the working staff.

🐾FAREWELL, FAITHFUL FRIEND😢🐾 Heartbroken to learn of the passing of “Cubby.” She was a therapy dog who responded to... Posted by Dillon Thomas on Monday, March 6, 2023

Lutheran Church Charities is a national organization that operated its own K9 ministry. The church helps fund the care of more than 130 golden retrievers across the United States. Two of them, including Cubby, lived in northern Colorado and came to Redeemer in April 2015.

CBS

Cubby was known as a comfort dog. That means that she is trained to lean into people, show compassion and absorb as many pats and scratches as possible.

Last May, shortly after the shooting in Uvalde, Cubby was among the first K9s dispatched to Texas to help. She was then asked to return to the school when students returned last fall.