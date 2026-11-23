Tudor Arvinte grew up in a home filled with music in Broomfield, Colorado. After graduating from college with a finance degree, he pursued a music career in Los Angeles. But an accident five years ago left Arvinte paralyzed from the shoulders down.

"I went to a show down in Long Beach, and I was leaving the show, crossing the street to get into an Uber, and I was struck by a vehicle," Arvinte said.

Tudor Arvinte

Now a law student at the University of Colorado Boulder, Arvinte credits his remarkable recovery to the staff at Craig Hospital in Englewood.

He was pronounced dead several times. After a month in a medically induced coma, he woke to a spinal cord injury and a devastating thought: His life in music was over.

"I definitely was grappling and attempting to come to terms with the fact that I would never be able to create music on my own again," Arvinte said.

It took a year before Arvinte recovered enough to be admitted to Craig Hospital. There, the team in the adaptive technology lab told him to set his sights high.

Craig Hospital expansion. CBS

"[They said] 'We're definitely going to be able to get you to be able to produce your music using some of this adaptive technology,' which was more than a breath of fresh air," he said.

Soon, Arvinte was producing music from his hospital room with a mouth controller, delighting the Craig staff. He said he sampled the voices of hospital employees, worked them into songs, and sent them the finished tracks. They played the songs over speakers in the hallways.

"It really is a family there," Arvinte said. "And they only hire the best of the best."

Dr. Candy Tefertiller of Craig Hospital said Arvinte stood out among patients.

"He is the type of patient who's such a great fit at Craig because he's so motivated to get back to doing the things that he loved after his injury, and we are the vehicle or the facilitator in helping him to be able to do that," Tefertiller said.

University of Colorado Boulder Law School

Craig Hospital is expanding its campus to add more inpatient rooms, a neuromedical unit and a human movement lab. The goal is to bring more spinal cord and brain injury patients into treatment and recovery sooner, and to move research into care faster.

"This early innovation, this acceleration of recovery and this look at a future of research really helps improve hope," Tefertiller said.

Arvinte said he never imagined doing all that he's done and plans to do looking forward.

"If you told me right after I woke up from a coma that I would not only be able to produce music, but I'd be able to take the LSAT, go to law school, I'm not sure I'd believe you, but on to the next episode, I suppose," he said.

CBS

He hopes to become a corporate lawyer who works pro bono with newly injured people to sort out insurance. He also wants to do more with his music and creative energy.

"I would love to start some sort of organization that not only aids in the process of helping people with disabilities be musicians or produce music, but also maybe put on shows as well," Arvinte said.

The Craig Hospital Foundation is raising funds for its Hope and Homecomings campaign through Colorado Gives Day. Through Dec. 8, gifts are boosted by a $1 million incentive fund. More information is available here.