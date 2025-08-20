Colorado's Staunton State Park reopens after stabbing investigation

Staunton State Park reopened to the public on Wednesday morning after a Colorado Parks and Wildlife ranger was stabbed on Tuesday. The park was evacuated and closed to visitors during the investigation.

Staunton State Park CBS

The massive search for the man who allegedly stabbed a seasonal park ranger at the park in Jefferson County was suspended Tuesday evening after eight hours. Investigators said they had reason to believe it had been a targeted attack and there was no ongoing threat to the community.

The seasonal park ranger was stabbed in the torso in a conflict with a man at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of the Staunton Rocks. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and the Jeffco sheriff's spokesperson said the ranger was doing "pretty well."

Authorities searched for a stabbing suspect in Staunton State Park. CBS

Schools and residents in the area were locked down as law enforcement from multiple agencies searched for the suspect.

The park reopened to visitors on Wednesday morning. There have been no arrests in connection with the stabbing.