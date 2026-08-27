Colorado's RTD launches new app to make it easier for riders to plan their trip

The Regional Transportation District has launched a new app designed to make rides a whole lot easier. Now, all riders can use the NextRide App to plan their trip to big sporting events, concerts, run errands, and get to work.

RTD said riders can plan their trips anywhere and purchase tickets through the app. The app accepts both Google Pay and Apple Pay.

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The app uses real-time locations via GPS so riders can know exactly where the bus and train are. The app also provides service alerts, so riders will know about transit cancellations, suspensions, and delays. The app can also be used in 10 different languages.

"It's when you're sitting at a bus stop or a train stop and you have no information, so you conjure up different scenarios in your mind," said Debra Johnson, CEO, RTD. "Having the actual real-time information will ease that concern and enhance that experience."

This app can also be used as a security feature for crimes, including anything suspicious, trespassing, and more. RTD Police say when you send a report, just provide your location. The dispatch center will do the rest.

RTD Police say an incident usually happens once every 2,400 boardings on the bus and rail. Arrests, summonses, and citations have increased by 72% when compared to 2025, but calls for service have decreased by 6% compared to 2025. There is also a 50% decline in calls for illicit drug use. The most common calls they receive are for disturbances and trespassing.

An RTD rider checks the NextRide App for train schedules at Union Station. CBS

"You can discreetly be on one of our vehicles, and if you see some sort of suspicious behavior, you can report it," said Deputy Chief Sean Faris, RTD Police. "You can discreetly text, and they won't know who you're texting. You can report that to us and update us also."

RTD says the app idea started in Oct. 2025 and, as of Monday, is available for everyone to use. This is just phase one of the app. RTD is asking everyone to try it out and, if you have any concerns, to contact them.