RTD has released a new app that can help customers in the Denver metro area plan and manage their trips.

The district says the integrated NextRide app offers numerous functions, including planning trips, purchasing and storing digital fares and reporting security concerns. Customers can also use the app to view vehicle locations in real time, get service alerts and access customer support.

RTD

"RTD is introducing a new mobile experience designed to make planning trips and purchasing fares more customer intuitive," RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said. "Direct customer feedback informed app development and usability enhancements, including an easy way to report security concerns. Bringing these tools together in one place creates a more streamlined customer experience."

RTD says the app is available in 10 languages and will make transit easier at every step. It retains information from the MyRide and Transit Watch apps, which will eventually be phased out as customers transfer to NextRide. Plans are in place to integrate Access-a-Ride into the new app by late 2026 and integrate FlexRide by 2028.

Customers are encouraged to submit feedback as RTD works to refine and enhance the new NextRide app.