Colorado's Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association campus future uncertain after relocation vote to Wyoming

The future of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association campus in Colorado Springs was uncertain Tuesday after the board voted to relocate to Cheyenne, Wyoming. The PRCA Board of Directors voted to "seriously consider relocating the organization's headquarters, along with the PRCA Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy, to Wyoming."

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO, January 4, 2005 - The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The proposed PRCA campus will be located near I-25 and I-80 in Cheyenne. PRCA said that Cheyenne offered to build a Hall of Fame and an administrative building. The proposed campus includes the Hall of Fame, an administrative building, and the Museum of the American Cowboy.

"This is a strategic decision that positions the PRCA for the future," said Tom Glause, CEO of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, in a statement. "Wyoming lives and breathes rodeo, and Cheyenne offers authenticity, visibility and alignment with our sport's values. The opportunity to build a purpose-driven campus that celebrates rodeo's history while supporting its growth is incredibly exciting."

The Champ statue outside the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs. Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

PRCA has been in Colorado Springs for more than 40 years. The board said the process included conversations about multiple locations and a proposal from Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade issued this joint statement regarding the decision to CBS Colorado's sister station KKTV: I am proud of the coalition we formed and the work we did collaboratively to try to retain the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. Despite a generous package of incentives, the PRCA board voted to relocate to Cheyenne, Wyoming. We, as a community, with organizations such as Colorado Springs Sports Corp, El Pomar Foundation, Visit Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Bryan Construction, Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Foundation, the National Western Stock Show and several others banded together to present a strong case to PRCA, which included a privately-funded capital fundraising campaign to refurbish the Hall of Fame. We express and offer support for the affected employees and their families. We will continue to work with the PRCA, and we continue to embrace our nearly-century long, tradition and partnership with the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, to include hosting the NFR Open through at least 2031. Rodeo is alive and well in Colorado Springs, and our Western Heritage will continue to be a central part of our city's identity. We are thankful for the years PRCA and its people spent here in Colorado Springs and we are confident for what the future holds.

According to the PRCA, the relocation is contingent upon approval for funding by the Wyoming Legislature. Last month, the Cheyenne LEADS Board of Directors voted to commit $15 million from its reserves as matching funds toward the project.

PRCA said the move is expected to happen in early 2029.