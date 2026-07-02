Colorado's popular "Garden In A Box" program returns with late-summer restock as drought fuels demand

As drought conditions continue across much of Colorado, homeowners have another opportunity to save water while adding color to their landscapes.

Nonprofit Resource Central has reopened sales for its popular Garden In A Box program, offering a late-summer restock of its low-water garden kits after a record-breaking spring season. The organization says it distributed more than 10,700 garden kits this spring — the highest number in the program's 23-year history.

Resource Central

"Garden In A Box was created by Resource Central in response to drought conditions," said Rachel Staats, Marketing Director at Resource Central. "Back in 2003, we came together to help the community conserve water. These kits make it easy to convert thirsty turf grass into a low-water garden that's also pollinator-friendly, beautiful, and adds instant curb appeal. We really work to make conservation simple and accessible."

The do-it-yourself kits are designed to help homeowners replace water-thirsty lawns with drought-tolerant plants that also provide habitat for pollinators. Since the program launched in 2003, nearly 87,000 Garden In A Box kits have been distributed across Colorado. Research conducted using water records from several Front Range communities found participants save an average of 5,000 gallons of water each year by replacing traditional turf grass.

"As your Garden In A Box Kit gets established those plants need less and less water, so they are doing great with rain water," said Staats. "These drought tolerant plants are meant to thrive here in our rocky soil."

Outdoor irrigation accounts for roughly half of a typical single-family home's water use in Colorado, with most of that going toward maintaining traditional grass lawns. According to Resource Central, Garden In A Box landscapes use less than half the water required by Kentucky bluegrass once established.

The kits are designed for gardeners of all experience levels and include Colorado-friendly perennial plants, a plant-by-number layout map and step-by-step planting instructions. No gardening experience is required.

"With the professionally landscaped plant-by-number make it makes it easy for it to look professional without the price tag that comes with it," said Staats.

The late-summer collection includes:

Eight professionally designed garden kits for larger spaces

Four smaller nine-pack options

Full-sun and partial-shade selections

Ground cover and ornamental grass options

A new beginner-friendly "Boogie Bees" garden, designed for smaller spaces and season-long pollinator blooms

Late summer is considered an ideal time to plant perennials in Colorado, giving root systems time to establish before winter. Pickup events for the new garden kits will take place across Colorado in August and September.

Resource Central

Homeowners interested in purchasing a Garden In A Box kit or viewing available designs can visit Resource Central.