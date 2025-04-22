Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado's newest Trader Joe's could open this summer

By Laura Phillips

/ CBS Colorado

Nine months after announcing Trader Joe's would open a new store in Westminster, a city councilman has revealed when the store may open. Obi Ezeadi posted on Nextdoor that the building plans have been approved. 

Trader Joe's grocery store
Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images

The 25,000 square foot store will be at 92nd and Sheridan, between the Sierra and Golf Galaxy. Ezeadi says it's likely the store will open in late summer or early fall.

Trader Joe's currently has stores across Colorado in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins, Greenwood Village, Littleton, and Parker.

Laura Phillips

Laura Phillips is the Managing Editor at CBS News Colorado. She oversees the station's daily news coverage and works closely with the reporters.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.