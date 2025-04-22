Colorado's newest Trader Joe's could open this summer

Nine months after announcing Trader Joe's would open a new store in Westminster, a city councilman has revealed when the store may open. Obi Ezeadi posted on Nextdoor that the building plans have been approved.

Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images

The 25,000 square foot store will be at 92nd and Sheridan, between the Sierra and Golf Galaxy. Ezeadi says it's likely the store will open in late summer or early fall.

Trader Joe's currently has stores across Colorado in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins, Greenwood Village, Littleton, and Parker.