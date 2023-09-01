Colorado's Labor Day Weekend starts hot with a few storms

Happy Friday and hello September! We have a fairly decent forecast for your Labor Day Weekend! We are still under the influence of the hot late Summer High that will continue to help heat up the highs over the eastern plains.

The high has shifted east in the last 24 hours from northern New Mexico to northern Texas. This has opened the door for monsoon moisture to flow into the western states from Arizona up to Idaho!

This will provide Colorado with a little moisture for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms thru the holiday weekend. Especially in the mountains and western slope areas. Friday will see a few scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms in the mountains.

There may be a few isolated storms in the foothills of the Front Range with the possibility of some of those moving into the Denver metro area with some clouds, gusty winds and a few very spotty showers.

Highs before that happens will be super sizzling to start September with 90s and 100s over the eastern half of the state! The mountains and west will be a little cooler with the added cloud cover and monsoon moisture.

Saturday will have afternoon showers and t-storms primarily in the mountains.

There will be a better chance for thunderstorms on Sunday into Labor Day.

