Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado's highways, interstates clogged after Labor Day weekend

By Dillon Thomas

/ CBS Colorado

As hundreds of thousands of people make their way home from Labor Day weekend celebrations, Colorado's interstate and highway systems were logjammed at times with thousands of near-stopped vehicles.  

insane-roads-on-labor-day-63vo-transfer-frame-0.jpg
CBS

On Friday afternoon before the weekend began, I-70 westbound was seen at a crawling pace, which was the complete opposite situation on Monday as eastbound lanes were slowly moving throughout the day.  

"We saw cars completely backed up for miles," one driver said. "We thought maybe there was a big accident or something." 

However, the traffic was not a result of a crash or closure. Instead, it was caused by the rush to get back home before the end of the holiday.  

"Now we are headed back to Denver about to be in this huge traffic jam," another driver said.  

When it came to getting to places like Estes Park on Monday, some said it was a breeze.  

"There were a few little backups, but other than that it was fine," one man said.  

Thousands of visitors gathered in Estes Park for Labor Day and shopped along the downtown district area. But, the traffic in the town and headed down the Big Thompson Canyon was slow moving.  

insane-roads-on-labor-day-63vo-transfer-frame-911.jpg
CBS

"Road traffic is pretty crazy. So, we are trying to figure out going home, what time is a good time? Or, do we stay another day?" Ray Cole, a visitor in Estes Park, said.  

"We need to be able to pack a little bit of patience along with everything else we have in our cars," said Trooper Josh Lewis of the Colorado State Patrol.  

Lewis said the holiday weekend is one of the busiest times for CSP and local law enforcement agencies, and their work is sometimes needed to combat issues with impaired or reckless driving  

"You will see additional folks, additional troopers and law enforcement out there, and our goal is to find those dangerous driving behaviors that are taking place. Don't ruin the end of summer by getting a DUI or hurting yourself or somebody else," Lewis said.  

Dillon Thomas
Dillon-Thomas.jpg

Dillon Thomas is multi-Emmy Award winning general assignment reporter/MSJ for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 4:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.