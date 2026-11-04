Colorado's Governor elect Phil Weiser says "adjustments" may be needed to some ballot measures

Governor elect Phil Weiser said he's concerned about certain ballot measures, and he said one of the first bills he plans to sign is one that Governor Polis vetoed.

Weiser held his first press conference since winning the Governor's race Tuesday and he made it clear he's not afraid to rock the boat.

He indicated the legislature may need to change two anti-transgender ballot initiatives and a measure requiring mandatory prison time for fentanyl possession.

"Anytime you have a ballot measure that's statutory, it is a natural and, I believe, appropriate role of the legislature to say, 'What are the adjustments that need to be added?'"

Democrat Phil Weiser takes the stage after he's projected to win the Colorado governor's race. CBS

Weiser's first order of business will be choosing the individuals who will serve as his closest advisors.

He said party affiliation is not a limiting factor, "If you're a Republican, you're Unaffiliated, you're a Democrat... I want you to apply because we need the very best people we can get."

Weiser said he will model his governing style after that of former Governor Roy Romer, who was open, direct, and fact-based according to his Chief of Staff Alan Salazar.

Romer was known for making decisions based on evidence not ideology and for brokering seemingly impossible deals. He also made education a top priority, which Weiser says he will do as well.

Like his role model, Weiser said he will be a collaborator and is committed to building a culture that's inclusive.

Unlike Romer, Weiser will be working with a legislature where Democrats not only have a majority, but the first dual-chamber supermajority in state history. That means they will - among other things - be able to override his vetoes if the progressives and the moderates are on the same page, which may be a challenge.

Weiser said he will be hands-on with the legislature, "My approach will be as follows... when a legislator says, 'I've got an idea.' I will say, 'Tell me more. What problem are you trying to solve?' and then I view this really as a dialogue."

He said that dialogue must also include the people most impacted by the legislation. He said bills should be narrowly targeted, and regulations should be used sparingly.

His top legislative priorities include lowering barriers for kids to fill high-need jobs like police, fire, and teaching, "Our kids' future is top of mind for me."

He also plans to limit data centers, "There have been data centers where communities feel they've been shoved down their throats."

He also said he will sign a bill that Governor Polis vetoed. The legislation is aimed at preventing social media platforms from selling drugs and guns to kids.

His most immediate challenge is the state budget. He said he's still considering possible changes to Polis's proposal, and he wants to hear from a legislative committee tackling Medicaid before making decisions.

"It is fair to say I have a very long reading list right now."

In addition to Romer, former Denver Mayor Federico Pena, former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, and former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Kourlis will chair Weiser's transition team, which will help him fill cabinet positions.

Weiser also launched a transition website called Building Colorado's Future Together where people can apply for jobs in his administration or just submit ideas for how to make government work better.