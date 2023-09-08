Watch CBS News
Colorado's football weekend includes sun and storms

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Well we made it to Friday and both Today and Saturday will be be feeling like summer with temps in the upper 80s to near 90. The bigger change for football weekend with the both the Colorado Buffaloes and the Denver Broncos having huge home games comes on Sunday. It looks sunny for the Buffs and stormy for the Broncs!

fr-today-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Starting off the weekend the Buffs game is a 10am kickoff in Boulder. Weather should be perfect as CU takes on Nebraska. The game will start in the 70s and finish up in the low 80s with lots of sunshine.

day-1.png
Credit: CBS4

Look for cooler air to start to move into the region Saturday night into Sunday with a cold front and a prolonged period of cooler, more Fall like weather on the way.

extra2.png
Credit: CBS4

Sunday's cold front may bring in clouds and light rain late Sunday morning. Tailgaters at the Broncos game should plan on getting some moisture. During the game and beyond into the evening there will be a good chance of passing showers and thunderstorms.

extra4.png
Credit: CBS4
extra8.png
Credit: CBS4

Temperatures along with the chance for Bronco rain will only make it into the 70s with a high near 73 degrees for Denver.

broncos-game-forecast.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Dave Aguilera

First published on September 8, 2023 / 10:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

