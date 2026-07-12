Colorado's extended stretch of summer heat isn't going anywhere

A strong area of high pressure parked over the western U.S. will continue to bring well above-average temperatures across much of the state through at least next weekend.

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Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as dangerous heat continues, with additional First Alert Weather Days possible if temperatures remain near record levels. Afternoon highs Sunday will climb into the mid to upper 90s across the Denver metro area. Mountain valleys will also be unusually warm, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

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The hottest conditions Sunday will be across western Colorado, where the National Weather Service has issued Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories. Afternoon highs are expected to reach well into the triple digits, with very warm overnight temperatures providing little relief.

CBS

The prolonged stretch of hot, dry weather is also increasing wildfire concerns across Colorado. On Monday, fire weather conditions are elevated across northern Colorado.

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Heat Safety Reminders: