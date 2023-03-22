Colorado's elected leaders comment on East High School shooting

A student shot two faculty members at East High School on Wednesday morning. Police continued searching for the student, who ran from the school after the shooting.

East High School will not have classes for the rest of the week. DPS begins spring break on Friday afternoon. There will be two armed officers posted at the school for the rest of the school year.

Several of Colorado's elected leaders, and Denver's mayor, commented on the shooting.

Gov. Jared Polis released this statement, "We are closely monitoring this tragic situation. We know that the two victims have been hospitalized and we pray for their health and swift recovery. Our students should and must be able to attend school without fear for their safety, their parents deserve the peace of mind that their children are safe in classrooms, and teachers should be able to work safely and without harm. We also reflect that today is the anniversary of the Boulder King Soopers shooting. We appreciate the quick action taken by East High school faculty and staff to secure the school and make sure students were safe and this is an ongoing situation, and State Troopers and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations are supporting local law enforcement in responding to this tragedy."

I'm saddened to hear about two staff members who were shot at East High School. I'm thinking of the kids, parents, teachers, and staff at East, and the entire Denver community at this time.



No one should have to live with the daily fear of gun violence like this. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) March 22, 2023

Mayor Hancock released a statement, "Another act of senseless gun violence rocked the East High School community this morning and my heart is with each and every student, staff member and parent. Our schools should be free from violence. Period. Parents are angry and frustrated, and they have a right to be. Easy access to guns must be addressed in our country – Denver cannot do this alone. There are common sense proposals at the Legislature and in Congress right now – they must be passed. It's also time to return School Resource Officers in our schools. Removing them was a mistake and we must move swiftly to correct it. We're ready to work with DPS, and we all have to step up as a community and be part of the solution."

Heartbroken to hear two faculty at East High School have been shot. Closely following the situation and thankful for our first responders.



Gun violence has become too regular. We owe more to our children. Nothing changes if nothing changes. — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) March 22, 2023

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette released this statement, "We can't continue to live like this. We have to do more to protect our schools and community from gun violence. As a society, we have to find a way to come together to prevent these tragedies from occurring and curb the scourge of gun violence that's devastating our communities. And we have to do it now. Enough is enough."

Colorado Congressman Jason Crow released this statement, "Shocked to hear that 2 faculty members were shot outside Denver's East High School. Our thoughts are with the victims' families and the entire East High community — my team & I will be monitoring the situation as we learn more."

The Denver Board of Education has canceled its meeting scheduled for Thursday. Three of the seats on the school board are up for reelection in November.