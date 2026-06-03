Colorado's Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad set to begin season after delay due to drought

The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad is set to begin its season this week, a little later than usual. The railroad was originally scheduled to open its 2026 season on May 23. Severe drought conditions and elevated wildfire danger across the region forced the railroad to delay.

C&TS management said passengers can begin riding the train on Thursday, June 9. The grand opening celebration is set for June 13 at the Chama Western Heritage Days.

The Cumbres And Toltec Scenic Railroad Is A Coal Fired, Steam Powered Narrow Gauge Railroad That Travels From Chama, New Mexico To Antonito, Colorado. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

"A sincere thank you to all our passengers and the communities in Chama and Antonito who have been so patient as we waited for conditions to improve," said Eric Mason, CEO of the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, in a statement. "We are excited to welcome guests back aboard and hear the opening whistle signal the start of another memorable season."

C&TS is the nation's highest, longest, and most authentic steam railroad, according to the railroad. It runs 64 miles between Chama, N.M. and Antonio, Colorado, crossing the Colorado-New Mexico border 11 times. Passengers are treated to some of the most spectacular mountain scenery in the American West.

"The Cumbres & Toltec has always been more than a railroad—it is a partnership between two states and two remarkable communities," Mason said in a statement. "Whether guests begin their journey in Antonito or Chama, they are experiencing a piece of living history that belongs to both Colorado and New Mexico."

Guests holding reservations for impacted departures were contacted directly by the railroad's reservations department. Passengers were offered the choice of either a full refund or rebooking on a later departure date.