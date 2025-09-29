Colorado's Brush School District cancels classes after suspicious device discovered

Brush School District RE-2(J) in Eastern Colorado has canceled classes for the day on Monday, Sept. 29 after the school district said a suspicious device was discovered on the grounds at Brush Secondary Campus. The school district sent a letter to all parents and families that school was canceled "out of an abundance of caution."

According to the letter, the suspicious device was discovered on the grounds at Brush Secondary Campus. The letter states that the Brush Police Department was called and that Thomson Primary School and Beaver Valley Elementary were also searched as a precautionary measure.

Morgan County Sheriff Morgan County Sheriff's Office

The letter said that the initial assessment had been completed but the schools would not resume normal operations until the device had been examined by specialized experts.

The Greeley Bomb Squad was set to arrive early Monday morning to "assess and safely remove the device." No staff or students would be allowed on campus during that time.

Additional Information from the Brush School District:

This means there will be no classes for any grade level on Monday. All staff should not report to work, and all athletic practices and on-site events scheduled for Monday are cancelled. School facilities will be closed to the public. However, the Brush Secondary Campus softball game scheduled to take place off-site Monday evening will continue as planned.

We understand this news is concerning for our community. Please know that we are working closely with law enforcement and following all recommended safety protocols. The decision to close school was made in consultation with local authorities and reflects our commitment to ensuring a safe environment before bringing students and staff back to campus.

We will provide an update at noon on Monday regarding the status of school facilities and operations for Tuesday, September 30. If all school sites are able to be secured by noon on Monday, September 29, the JV football game currently scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Monday will take place as planned. All practices will remain cancelled for Monday. If you have questions in the meantime, please contact the District Office at 970-842-5176.

The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community will always be our first priority. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this situation.

Sincerely,

Marsha Cody

Superintendent, Brush School District RE-2(J)

