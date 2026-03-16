2 of Colorado's best college athletes connect on and off the court

Bri Crittendon is a generational talent. If you want to know what makes this McDonald's All-American tick, just ask her boyfriend, University of Colorado freshman guard Josiah Sanders.

Bri Crittendon and Josiah Sanders CBS

"When she's on the court, she has a type of swagger," said Sanders. "When I see her off the court, she's like a goofy girl, carefree and always laughing."

When asked if she's goofy, Crittendon responded, "I am, I would say I am."

The two have been dating for more than two years. They met through basketball, so it's no surprise that when one is playing, the other is there watching.

"The fact that I know he just got done with practice and is tired, the fact that he drove here, it's special that he's here," Crittendon said. "I know he has a busy schedule, so when he is here, it's really special."

"[A] couple times I look up in the stands to see if she's there and she gives me a nod, those moments are really cool just to know we're locked in," Sanders said.

And when Crittendon shows up in Boulder to watch her "Beau" Buff, she does so in style, wearing one of her one-of-a-kind, homemade Sanders sweatshirts.

Bri Crittendon CBS

"I have a couple of different shirts that I rotate," Crittendon exclaimed. "I actually make them. It really just depends on what colors they're wearing normally."

"The creativity piece, and like I know it's genuine and from the heart. So when I see her wearing it and people complimenting her, it's cool," said Sanders.

Next year, the two won't see each other nearly as much. Earlier this year, Crittendon chose not to play in Boulder, instead committing to Texas.

"It's my hometown, leaving my family, leaving him, that definitely made it hard," Crittendon said. "I feel we talked about it, and I had to make the best decision for myself, and he understood that and understood where I was coming from. That made it helpful, but it was hard for sure."

When asked what the couple plans for next year when they're apart, Crittendon replied, "We're gonna be together, the same thing."

"[A] lot of people ask me that, but I feel we have a good foundation," Sanders shared.

The couple was happy to show how strong their relationship is. CBS Colorado asked the pair a round of questions to see how well they know each other.

CBS Colorado's Eric Christensen interviews Bri Crittendon and Josiah Sanders. CBS

If you guys are having a movie date night, what is the other's go-to movie?

Crittendon: Princess and the frog. Correct.

Sanders: The Flash. Correct.

Who is each other's favorite Basketball player?

Sanders: Past MJ, current Anthony Edwards. Correct.

Crittendon: Aja Wilson, Correct.

What's the one thing Josiah does that bothers Bri the most?

Sanders: Biting my fingernails. Correct.

What's the one thing Bri does that bothers Josiah the most?

Crittendon: Picking at his face. Correct.

Who has the better hair?

"Are you gonna pick yourself?" Crittendon asked. "Yes," said Sanders. "So I'll say me," Crittendon responded.

If you were playing a game of H-O-R-S-E and down to your final letter, what would be the other person's go-to shot to close you out?

Sanders: Dunk. Correct.

Crittendon: Distract Josiah. Correct.

Who would win in a game of H-O-R-S-E?

Crittendon: Me.

Sanders: Me.

Would either of you let the other win?

"No," said Crittendon. "He doesn't let me win at anything."