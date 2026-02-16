Colorado youth hockey coach facing child abuse charge after colliding with player; "Terrifying precedent"

A popular youth hockey coach in southern Colorado has been arrested for investigation of felony child abuse after colliding on the ice with one of his players in a case that one of the coach's supporters called a "terrifying precedent for youth sports across the country."

Police in Monument, Colorado, obtained a felony child abuse arrest warrant on Jan. 30 for Andrew Sherman, 55, in connection with the incident that occurred on a hockey rink on Jan.15. Sherman is a founder of the Colorado Rampage hockey club, also known as the Monument Rebels. He is also listed as an assistant coach.

There were multiple cameras operating on the day of the incident that show Sherman and a 13-year-old player colliding near one of the rink bluelines during a routine practice session. Sherman appeared to be looking in the opposite direction, according to videos reviewed by CBS Colorado.

The teenager was knocked down onto the ice.

Following a complaint to the Monument Police Department, law enforcement investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Sherman. Sherman turned himself in and posted a $10,000 bond, according to his spokesperson, Andrew Contiguglia.

In the police affidavit, a Monument police investigator writes that Sherman "clearly extends his left foot and slides it forward, causing him to fall backward onto his left arm."

One parent told the investigator that "Sherman has a history of picking out kids that he doesn't like."

An unidentified person quoted in the affidavit told police, "Sherman purposely tripped" the player. The affidavit suggests the teenager suffered a broken arm in the fall.

While Sherman did not immediately stop after the collision, other video clips from the rink show him later talking to the teenager on the bench as the practice continued, then walking the player to a training room in the rink for medical attention. He also texted the player's family to let them know what happened.

The Colorado Amateur Hockey Association suspended Sherman from coaching pending further review of the incident.

Kristy Jo West, a veteran power skating coach based in Minnesota, told CBS Colorado that she reviewed all available video of the incident and concluded it was not intentional.

"It was really hard for me to fathom that anything malicious was happening. From my perspective, it looks accidental," said West.

She said it appeared the coach never saw the player before the impact. West has been training hockey players in skating technique for nearly two decades.

A spokesperson for the El Paso County District Attorney said the case is "under review," but no decision has been made on whether to accept the case for a formal filing.

Sherman declined to be interviewed by CBS Colorado due to the D.A's review. Through Contiguglia, Sherman said he is "fully cooperating with the ongoing review". His statement said "the mechanics of the play are consistent with two skaters converging at speed."

Tyler Shipstad, the CEO of Colorado Rampage Hockey, said Sherman was "looking in the opposite direction" when he and the player collided.

"There was no intentional act," said Shipstad. "To criminally charge a youth hockey coach with child abuse under these circumstances sets a terrifying precedent for youth sports across the country. If allowed to stand, routine incidental contact could expose coaches to criminal prosecution, creating a chilling effect where adults hesitate to coach at all."

Shipstad's statement continued: "This should concern every coach, parent, and youth sports organization in America."

Contacted by CBS Colorado, the mother of the injured player said only, " Our Lord and Savior goes before us, and He does our fighting so we can be still (Exodus 14:14). He is our refuge, and our peace."