Youth hockey coach in Colorado facing multiple child sex crime charges

A Colorado youth hockey coach is facing multiple child sex crime charges in connection with an investigation in Douglas County.

Detectives began an investigation into Rory Nathaniel Mushlin after receiving a tip that he was behaving inappropriately with minors.

The 40-year-old resident of Colorado Springs has served as a youth hockey coach at South Suburban Sports Complex in Highlands Ranch since January 2023. His team also practiced at the Parker Field House and the Family Sports Center in Arapahoe County.

Investigators identified multiple minors they believe to be victims of his behavior and arrested Mushlin on June 4.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Mushlin is facing charges of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, unlawful sexual communication from a person of trust, obscenity and internet sexual exploitation of a child. He was taken to the Douglas County Detention Facility, where he is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Investigators say Mushlin had contact with numerous people through youth sports programs, and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it is still working to identify and offer support to any potential victims. Anyone with information on the case, or parents who believe their child may have had concerning contact with Mushlin, is encouraged to contact Detective Clay at sclay@dcsheriff.net.