Colorado woman sentenced to 40 years for shooting ex-boyfriend multiple times

A Colorado woman will serve 40 years in prison for attempting to murder her ex-boyfriend, shooting him multiple times.

According to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office, Chance Cardona drove home from the Colorado Mountain Kava Bar on Feb. 5, 2025. When he opened the door to his apartment, he was shot at point blank range six times. Authorities said he had gunshot wounds to his face, shoulder, arm and thigh. He managed to call 911 for help and, fortunately, he survived his injuries.

Police collected shell casings at the scene and found images from a license plate reader that showed the vehicle of the suspect, Duy Nguyen, leaving the scene. When officers executed a search warrant of her house, they discovered the gun used in the shooting. Authorities said Nguyen's electronic devices contained evidence that the couple had separated several months beforehand and that she had been planning the shooting for weeks.

Duy Nguyen Boulder County Sheriff's Office

In December, a jury found Nguyen guilty of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two crimes of violence sentence enhancers.

At her sentencing this week, the judge sentenced her to serve 40 years in the Department of Corrections on the attempted murder charge, and 20 years for the assault. Her sentences will run concurrently.