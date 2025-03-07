Colorado woman who pleaded guilty to faking brain cancer to avoid prosecution sentenced to probation

A Colorado woman who previously pleaded guilty to several charges in connection with faking cancer to avoid prosecution in a false reporting case was sentenced on Friday. A judge suspended the prison sentences handed down to Robin Niceta on Friday in exchange for three years of probation following her release from prison. She is currently incarcerated in the Colorado Department of Corrections for the false reporting case.

Niceta pleaded guilty in October 2024 to attempting to influence a public servant, forgery, tampering with physical evidence, criminal impersonation and second-degree forgery.

Robin Niceta 18th Judicial DA's Office

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the judge sentenced Niceta to three years in the Department of Corrections for attempting to influence a public servant, two years in prison for forgery, and one year in prison for the tampering charge. All prison sentences handed down Friday were suspended on the condition that she successfully complete three years of probation after she is released from prison for the previous conviction of false reporting.

Niceta, a former Arapahoe County human services worker, is currently serving a four-year prison sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections after a judge sentenced her in May 2024. Niceta was convicted in November 2023 of attempting to influence a public servant by filing a false report. She made a false claim of child abuse with the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services against Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky that Jurinsky was possibly sexually abusing her son.

Investigators eventually cleared Jurinsky of any wrongdoing and traced the call to Niceta.

As charges moved through the courts, Niceta provided medical records and MRI images in an attempt to prove she was suffering from cancerous brain tumors and would be unable to appear in court. Investigators later found the medical records had been falsified.