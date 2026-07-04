Colorado woman faces long road to recovery after suspected impaired driver crash; family urges community support

21-year-old Izabella Gomez is facing a long road to recovery after suffering life-threatening injuries in a Denver crash her family says was caused by a suspected impaired driver.

Gomez, described by loved ones as energetic, compassionate, and determined, remains hospitalized with multiple broken ribs, a fractured pelvis, and injuries to her spleen and liver. Doctors expect she will spend several more weeks in the hospital before beginning extensive rehabilitation.

"She's a fighter," said her mother, Lea Lopez, "She's determined not to let this define her."

Izabella Gomez Lea Lopez

Family members say Gomez has always poured herself into everything she does. She built her own nail business, has a passion for music, art, and tattoos, and was a competitive cheerleader known for her strong work ethic. Those closest to her describe her as someone who could make friends with anyone and brighten any room.

Now, they say, her life has changed in an instant.

According to her family, Gomez was one of three young women injured in the accident. They received a phone call around 2:30 a.m. notifying them of the collision, beginning with what they describe as an emotional and overwhelming journey.

While grateful she survived, her loved ones say the physical, emotional, and financial challenges are just beginning.

Gomez does not have health insurance, and her family expects months of medical treatment, rehabilitation, and recovery. They have launched an online fundraising campaign to help cover mounting medical expenses and are asking the community for support.

Beyond helping Gomez, her family hopes sharing her story will raise awareness about the devastating consequences of impaired driving.

"Meanwhile, our loved one is having to face a new reality for the rest of her life because of one reckless decision made by someone else," her family said.

According to law enforcement, 207 DUI arrests were made during last year's 4th of July enforcement period, a reminder of the dangers that increase during holiday celebrations.

Gomez's family is urging people to think twice before getting behind the wheel impaired, saying one decision can change lives forever.

Despite the uncertainty ahead, they remain focused on Gomez's recovery.

"The biggest blessing is that she's still here," said Lopez. "Every day she's proving how strong she is."

Denver Police Department

The suspected driver, Cesario Serrato, is facing vehicular assault charges and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14. Serrato is on a $50,0000 cash bond only and has asked for a lower bond.