Colorado woman turns recovery journey into healing space for others through horses

A Colorado woman who spent decades battling alcohol addiction is now helping others find hope and healing through the power of horses. For Christine DiFrancesco, horses have been a part of her life since she was 4 years old.

Christine DiFrancesco at Serenity Stables. CBS

"Even though I was afraid and I kept going, kept going," DiFrancesco said. "Fell off a lot, got back up."

Her perseverance paid off. By age 10, she was competing in horse shows and winning ribbons. But a few years later, another challenge knocked her off course: alcohol addiction.

"When I first started drinking, I realized how quickly it numbed out all my pain and I couldn't get enough of it," she said.

What began as a way to cope eventually consumed her life. DiFrancesco and her husband accumulated multiple DUI convictions, lost custody of their child, and faced the loss of their home.

"We were losing our apartment. We lost custody of our child," she said. "My life as I knew it was over. It was over. I was at my rock bottom."

Seeking help, DiFrancesco enrolled in an intensive outpatient treatment program through AllHealth Network. Over the next nine months, she received counseling, support, and structure to help rebuild her life.

Christine DiFrancesco CBS

"Any substance and many behaviors, when they release dopamine in your system that is rewarding, it encourages you to do it over and over," said Sarah Prager, senior vice president of clinical services at AllHealth Network. "But I also think all of us are coping with daily life, whether with feelings or stressors. Things that are very normalized, like alcohol, are easier to fall into, and it can become very problematic."

DiFrancesco credits treatment with helping her rediscover her self-worth.

"I was able to really get the help that I needed and get the structure and consistency," she said. "Having the ability to love myself again, I think that was the biggest piece."

A DUI therapy counselor later encouraged her to become a peer recovery coach, allowing her to use her experience to help others facing similar struggles.

Determined to create a space centered on healing and recovery, DiFrancesco saved $50,000 in two years and purchased a ranch she now calls Serenity Stables.

Today, the ranch serves as a place where horses are incorporated into therapeutic experiences for individuals working through addiction, trauma, and mental health challenges.

"Horses have the ability to tune into our nervous system," DiFrancesco said. "The way that the horses validate and mirror our responses really accelerates the therapeutic process."

Her mission extends beyond addiction recovery.

"My biggest mission really is not just about recovery," she said. "It's about connecting people back to their hearts through the heart of a horse."

Serenity Stables CBS

On June 6, Serenity Stables will host "Rock the Ranch for Recovery," a free community event featuring live music, food trucks and guided horse viewings.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. and is designed to raise awareness about recovery, mental health and the resources available to those seeking support.

Mental health professionals say stories like DiFrancesco's demonstrate the importance of treatment, community and finding healthy ways to heal.

For DiFrancesco, what once felt like the end of her story has become a new beginning. One she hopes will inspire others to seek help and believe recovery is possible.