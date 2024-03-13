Colorado woman missing out of Arapahoe County found safe in Mississippi

A Colorado woman who was last seen in Arapahoe County and never returned home or called was found safe in Mississippi, according to the sheriff's office.

Sara Astatke was last seen on Dec. 12, 2023, when she left her home in the 2100 block of South Beeler Way and never returned or called.

Her family spoke to CBS News Colorado reporter Michael Abeyta who says Astatke had been going through a hard time which meant she would disappear from home for short amounts of time.

Sara Astatke Helen Alemayehue

"She never really goes more than a day without letting her parents or letting one of us, one of her friends know that she's doing OK," said Alemayehu.

On Wednesday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office issued an update and said that Astatke was found safe in Greenwood, Mississippi and deputies are working the Greenwood Police Department for more information.

The sheriff's office also thanked the public and community for information that help led to Astatke's whereabouts.