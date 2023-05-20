Colorado woman handmakes essential items for Newborns in Need program

For the past four months, Pamela Dolce has been crocheting blankets, beanies and everything in between. On Saturday, she arrived with four bags of handmade items to share love with the community and help support the Newborns in Need program at Denver Health.

"The lovies are wonderful, they are. I can just see them little sick babies sucking their thumbs and holding the squirrel," Dolce said. "I just love babies and people and I just know everybody needs a hug... just to hold the blanket and say, 'somebody loves me,' that's how I feel."

For the past 20 years, Denver Health has held its annual drive-through baby shower, collecting newborn baby gear for families. Every family receives a care package of 20 items that their new baby will need.

"About one-third of all babies born are born here at Denver Health and we want to give them a healthy start. We know in these current economic times, things are very expensive," said Sharon Mushkin, with the baby unit at Denver Health. "For some of our families, these are some of the only new items that they might get. And for some families that are struggling, they are borrowing or going to a secondhand store, so having these new items, we just think are so special."

Helping out with the cause on Saturday was the CBS News Colorado team, hoping to fill those gaps for families.

This initiative is not only special for families, but for those like Dolce. She hopes her donation will inspire others to do the same.

"I hope that everybody on earth can do one good kind thing today and pass it on to somebody else," she said.

For more information on how you can help, visit: bit.ly/41SZozi