Colorado woman who followed ICE agent home, livestreamed confrontation, convicted of stalking

Ashleigh Brown, a 38-year-old Aurora resident, was one of two women convicted Friday by a federal grand jury of following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent from his office to his home in California last year.

Brown and 37-year-old Cynthia Raygoza of Riverside, Cali., were found guilty of stalking the agent. They were each initially charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of publicly disclosing the personal information of a federal agent.

According to the complaint filed by federal prosecutors, the two women and a third, 25-year-old Sandra Samane of Panorama City, Cali., followed the ICE deportation officer as he left the Federal Building in Los Angeles mid-day on August 28, 2025. The agent told investigators he noticed a black sedan behind him and "tried to lose it" before continuing to his private residence.

However, once at the residence, the agent said a black sedan with Colorado license plates pulled up, partially blocking the driveway. According to the complaint, two women holding out phones approached the ICE agent and his wife as they sat in their personal vehicle, and a third woman was also recording with her phone from the black sedan.

Two women later identified as Cynthia Raygoza of California (left) and Ashleigh Brown of Aurora, Colorado, are seen in photographs taken as they confronted a Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent outside his personal residence in northeast Los Angeles in August 2025. The two women were both found guilty by a federal grand jury of stalking. U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California/X

The ICE agent then called the local police department, the complaint states, and exited his car to confront Brown and Raygoza. Raygoza allegedly pushed the agent and was arrested by local police officers once they arrived.

Investigators later found the livestream videos of the incident on three separate social media accounts. The people filming the encounter were reportedly "shouting at (the ICE agent) and his wife, and walking up and down the residential street yelling 'la migra lives here' and 'ice lives on your street and you should know,'" as stated in the federal complaint. "The two users also repeatedly yelled out (the ICE agent's) home address on the live stream." (sic)

All three women were indicted by a federal grand jury a month later. Brown and Raygoza each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison on the stalking conviction.

Samane, meanwhile, was found not guilty on two stalking and conspiracy counts.

The cases were prosecuted in the U.S. Department of Justice's Central California District. The Department of Homeland Security investigated the incident.