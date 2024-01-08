Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado woman accused of child abuse after death of 14-month-child

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Springs Police Department says a woman was taken into custody after being accused of child abuse following the death of her 14-month-old child. 

The department says it responded to a report of an unresponsive child on Nov. 16, 2022, in the 800 block of Costilla Avenue and despite life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead at the residence. 

Colorado Springs Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit was notified following the child's death and an investigation was underway. 

4c2a53ed-b892-46c5-a12d-5e161df5dc3c.png
Colorado Springs Police Department

The El Paso County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy and confirmed that the child's death was a homicide. 

The unit identified 32-year-old Amber Comstock as the suspect in the child's death and was taken into custody without incident on Friday. 

Colorado Springs PD encourages anyone with additional information on the incident to contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 3:42 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.