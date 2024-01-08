Colorado woman accused of child abuse after death of 14-month-child

The Colorado Springs Police Department says a woman was taken into custody after being accused of child abuse following the death of her 14-month-old child.

The department says it responded to a report of an unresponsive child on Nov. 16, 2022, in the 800 block of Costilla Avenue and despite life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead at the residence.

Colorado Springs Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit was notified following the child's death and an investigation was underway.

Colorado Springs Police Department

The El Paso County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy and confirmed that the child's death was a homicide.

The unit identified 32-year-old Amber Comstock as the suspect in the child's death and was taken into custody without incident on Friday.

Colorado Springs PD encourages anyone with additional information on the incident to contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.