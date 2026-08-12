Colorado woman charged, accused of child abuse of developmentally disabled student

The First Judicial District Attorney's Office has charged a Colorado woman with assault and child abuse of a developmentally disabled student. The alleged incident happened at Ute Meadows Elementary School in Littleton.

Cynthia Ann Monroe, 60, is facing two criminal counts, including one felony, for the incident that happened on April 16. According to investigators, deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to the school after school staff reported witnessing Monroe forcibly grabbing a student and dragging them by the arm.

Cynthia Ann Monroe Jefferson County

The student, described in the affidavit as developmentally disabled and supported by an Individualized Education Program, was allegedly dragged on the ground by their forearms for several seconds and more than 10 feet before another staff member intervened. According to the affidavit, the child sustained visible injuries.

Investigators said Monroe had worked as a paraprofessional since approximately 2014 and was terminated following this incident.

Monroe has been charged with third-degree assault of an at-risk person and child abuse.

A warrant for Monroe was issued that same day. In July, Monroe appeared on her warrant and posted a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. She has been scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Aug. 31 at 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with information related to these allegations is encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.