Colorado woman accused of stabbing Uber driver, leaving his body in field, then stealing his vehicle

A Colorado Springs woman has been arrested and accused of stabbing an Uber driver, leaving his body in a field and then stealing his vehicle. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Khayla Dawson was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, second-degree motor vehicle theft and tampering with physical evidence.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies investigated a report of a missing man, identified as Jeremy Campbell, 38, from the Cimarron Hills area around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Campbell's father told investigators that Campbell was an Uber driver but that he had not answered calls from his family and was not usually out so late. They also said he was paralyzed on his right side.

Deputies said they located Campbell's vehicle at the Polaris Junction apartment complex, on the north side of Colorado Springs.

Investigators said Uber informed deputies that his last customer was Dawson, who lived in that apartment complex. Uber said the trip began just after 11:45 p.m. Sunday and the intended drop-off location was on Bent Spur Trail. The trip was cancelled by Dawson just before 3 a.m.

Deputies said Dawson told them Campbell took her to an address on Eastonville, where she stabbed him, left him there and then took the car back to her apartment. She initially told detectives that she ordered the ride to go visit a friend, then later said she wanted to go for a "joy ride" and get some air, saying she was going to call another Uber to pick her up once she was dropped off.

Then, according to the documents, she told detectives she fell asleep in the back of the car and woke up to the man trying to touch her when she pulled out a knife. She reportedly told deputies the man then pulled out a knife as well, and she stabbed him in the neck and, during the struggle, drove the car through a fence into a field with horses. The documents state that she told deputies she pulled him out of the car, got in the driver's seat and drove his car back to his apartment.

In the documents, deputies found that Dawson's butcher block was missing the largest knife during a search of her apartment. They also found an "approximate 18-inch blade machete-type knife" hidden behind a cabinet in her living room. Deputies found the victim's car key fob hidden in a box of dryer sheets in the laundry room and his wallet was hidden inside a lunch box on top of a kitchen cabinet.

Deputies said there was a gap in the location tracking on Dawson's phone during the incident.

Detectives said they found a knife that appeared to match the one missing from Dawson's butcher block in a field near Eastonville and Hodgen in Black Forest, a distance of about 20 miles. A folding knife was also found in the area, as well as two of Dawson's credit cards.

The documents state that Campbell was found with multiple stab wounds in the area of his head and face and several defensive wounds to his left hand.

Deputies said Dawson was taken to the hospital based on statements that she made that indicated she might have been assaulted. She was arrested on Monday afternoon and remained in the El Paso County jail without bond. She is scheduled to appear in court next week.