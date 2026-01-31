Watch CBS News
Colorado woman accused of shooting into crowd at Brighton house party

Austen Erblat
Police are investigating a house party shooting and crash that injured at least three people northeast of Denver in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The Brighton Police Department says the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. near Bridge Street and South 8th Avenue. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation outside. Casandra Rocha-Martinez allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun toward people in the front yard of the house, striking three, before fleeing in a vehicle at high speeds and then getting into a crash.

A 23-year-old woman was ejected from the car and taken to the hospital. A 23-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and a 24-year-old woman were all suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived, according to Brighton police. The two women who were shot were listed by police as being in critical but stable condition. The man was treated and has since been discharged from the hospital. 

Rocha-Martinez, 19, was arrested and taken to the Adams County Jail.

She faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and vehicular assault.

Court records for this case were not yet available as of late Saturday morning, and it wasn't immediately clear when Rocha-Martinez is due in court.

