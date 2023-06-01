West Metro Fire rescue team at Clear Creek for annual water rescue training
West Metro Fire divers are preparing for the busy summer months ahead with a new and matured swift water rescue team receiving training.
The rescue team began training Thursday morning as the annual practice gives the divers the real-life experience, so they can be ready for the season.
Their peak season usually begins around late June, but with record-breaking snowfall, concerns could start earlier in the season.
One thing the rescue team advises the public this season is to wear your life vest.
