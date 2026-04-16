Colorado drug task force seizes MDMA, LSD, ketamine, cocaine, firearms after months-long investigation
The West Metro Drug Task Force in Colorado has seized a large quantity of drugs, including thousands of pills, tabs of LSD, and pounds of cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms, along with firearms, and identified one suspect in an investigation that has lasted months.
Investigators said they tracked the suspect, Hunter Covelli, 25, to Walworth County, Wisconsin, where he turned himself in on Wednesday.
According to investigators, the drug task force received an anonymous tip in November of last year that Covelli was dealing drugs in the city of Wheat Ridge. The tipster said he was selling large quantities of cocaine, MDMA, ketamine, and LSD. That's when investigators said they began work to confirm the suspected behavior and arranged several purchases between Covelli and an undercover detective.
In January, a search warrant on Covelli's home led WMDTF to seize the following:
60 lbs. crystalline MDMA
11,000 2CB pills
100 lbs. psychedelic mushrooms
55 grams ketamine
31,000 MDMA pills
40 grams cocaine
60,000 LSD tablets
8 firearms
18 LSD liquid vials
1 pill press
13,000 MDA pills
Covelli turned himself in to the authorities in Walworth County, Wisconsin on Wednesday. Covelli is being held on 35 counts including nine level one drug felonies, seven level two drug felonies, and nine level three drug felonies for possession with intent to distribute.
Investigators said he will be extradited back to Jefferson County for court proceedings.