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Colorado drug task force seizes MDMA, LSD, ketamine, cocaine, firearms after months-long investigation

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Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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The West Metro Drug Task Force in Colorado has seized a large quantity of drugs, including thousands of pills, tabs of LSD, and pounds of cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms, along with firearms, and identified one suspect in an investigation that has lasted months.      

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The West Metro Drug Task Force seized MDMA, LSD, ketamine, cocaine, and other drugs along with firearms after a months-long investigation. West Metro Drug Task Force

Investigators said they tracked the suspect, Hunter Covelli, 25, to Walworth County, Wisconsin, where he turned himself in on Wednesday. 

According to investigators, the drug task force received an anonymous tip in November of last year that Covelli was dealing drugs in the city of Wheat Ridge. The tipster said he was selling large quantities of cocaine, MDMA, ketamine, and LSD. That's when investigators said they began work to confirm the suspected behavior and arranged several purchases between Covelli and an undercover detective. 

In January, a search warrant on Covelli's home led WMDTF to seize the following: 

60 lbs. crystalline MDMA

11,000 2CB pills

100 lbs. psychedelic mushrooms

55 grams ketamine

31,000 MDMA pills

40 grams cocaine

60,000 LSD tablets

8 firearms

18 LSD liquid vials

1 pill press

13,000 MDA pills

 

Covelli turned himself in to the authorities in Walworth County, Wisconsin on Wednesday. Covelli is being held on 35 counts including nine level one drug felonies, seven level two drug felonies, and nine level three drug felonies for possession with intent to distribute.

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 Hunter Covelli  Walworth County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said he will be extradited back to Jefferson County for court proceedings. 

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