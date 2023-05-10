Watch CBS News
Man sentenced to 244 years for dealing massive amount of drugs in Weld County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

A Colorado man received a two-century-long sentence for dealing massive amounts of drugs out of Weld County.

The defendant, Jose Gonzalez-Victoria, was sentenced to 244 years behind federal bars for his role in dealing various drugs. 

According to court documents, drug task force investigators used a wire-tap to discover Gonzalez-Victoria was selling meth, cocaine and fentanyl. 

He was eventually caught with 88 pounds of meth in Weld County and was taken into custody. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

