Man sentenced to 244 years for dealing massive amount of drugs in Weld County

A Colorado man received a two-century-long sentence for dealing massive amounts of drugs out of Weld County.

The defendant, Jose Gonzalez-Victoria, was sentenced to 244 years behind federal bars for his role in dealing various drugs.

According to court documents, drug task force investigators used a wire-tap to discover Gonzalez-Victoria was selling meth, cocaine and fentanyl.

He was eventually caught with 88 pounds of meth in Weld County and was taken into custody.