Colorado Weather: Winter storm set to blast Front Range

Monday is a CBSColorado First Alert Weather Day for snow and strong winds over the Denver metro area and all of eastern Colorado. With blizzard conditions for some areas.

A strong Pacific storm system will swing through the central Rockies overnight Sunday into Monday morning with strong winds and snow.

This storm will have an impact on the Monday morning drive for the Denver metro area and all of eastern Colorado. There is the potential for blizzard conditions for some areas from the Palmer Divide into southeastern areas of the state.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the Denver metro area where the potential for 1 to 4 inches of snow is possible during the morning drive. Higher amounts are expected in and near the foothills where 3 to 7 inches of snow may fall. From Castle Rock to Limon and down to Monument Hill there is a Winter Storm Warning with the potential for near blizzard-like conditions through Monday afternoon.

Farther east there is a better chance for blizzard conditions to occur. This runs from south of Burlington down to Springfield back into Trinidad and the southern Sangre De Cristo mountains. Travel is discouraged in these areas through Tuesday morning.

There is also a High Wind Warning for areas south of Limon down to Pueblo. The snow might night be that great but, wind gusts could blast over 70 mph through these areas all day Monday.

Our western Colorado mountains have already this weekend seen snow amounts in the 6 to 12 inch neighborhood and there is more on the way through Monday. As advisories are still in place through the start of the week for an additional 3 to 8 inches in some areas.