Colorado weather: Weekend warmup, snow chances on Monday

Our quiet weather pattern continues Saturday, with temperatures above normal. Saturday daytime highs will be in the low-60s, about fifteen degrees above our average high temperature of 45 degrees. In the high country, it will be dry with daytime highs in the low 40s. Temperatures will be a touch cooler on Sunday with daytime highs reaching the mid-50s.

Expect another mild and dry day across the state. By Sunday afternoon, clouds will increase as a cold front pushes through bringing gusty northwest winds behind it. Mountain snow is expected late Sunday night into Monday with a chance of snow for the metro area on Monday.

Expect snowfall amounts to be on the light side, with less than 6 inches of snow in the mountains, with a trace to 3 inches possible in the Denver metro area. Along the I-25 corridor, the best chance for snow will be west of I-25 and in the southern suburbs with up to 3 inches of accumulation possible. North of Denver the snow will be very light with less than an inch of accumulation.

Monday and Tuesday daytime high temperatures will be much colder, with highs in the 30s. By Wednesday, temperatures will be back in the 40s and by the end of the week, expect mild weather to return with highs in the 50s.