Colorado Weather: Weak cold front before Arctic weekend cold

We have a little down time before an Arctic surge rolls thru the state plunging most of Colorado into the deep freeze. Thursday will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies over the Denver metro area and Front Range. There are a few light areas of snow expected over the extreme eastern plains with passing clouds early in the day.

A weak cold front will swing thru the state Thursday night with a small chance for light snow from Denver out over the eastern plains from around 8pm thru midnight. Little to no accumulation is expected from this front.

Snow will ramp up in the northern mountains Thursday night and keep going thru the weekend with the arrival of the Polar Cold Airmass expected to arrive on Saturday. There are Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for some the north and northwestern mountains for more than a foot of snow.

Friday will have plenty of clouds with slightly warmer temps over the eastern plains.

Saturday will see the arrival of the bitter cold change that will bring in temps below freezing and areas of snow as well.

At this point, it looks like snow amounts will be light but, slick roads will be common Saturday thru Tuesday.

