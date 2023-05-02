Colorado Weather: Warmer than normal weather brings a chance for late day thunderstorms

A familiar "warm season" weather pattern will develop on Tuesday for one of the first times this year. Hazy sunshine in the morning will lead to a chance for late day showers and thunderstorms.

There are no storm systems anywhere near Colorado on Tuesday but the combination of warmer than normal temperatures and mostly sunny skies in the morning will destabilize the atmosphere enough to create afternoon showers and thunderstorms mostly in the mountains. Elevations above 9,500 feet may also see snow with 1-2 inches of accumulation possible over Colorado's higher peaks and passes north of Highway 50.

CBS

For Denver and the Front Range, showers and isolated thunderstorms could develop any time after 3 p.m. but most showers will be after 5 p.m. and mainly west of Interstate 25. The overall chance for rain in the Denver metro area is only 30-40% so many areas will not get rain. There is also no threat for severe weather.

A similar weather pattern will setup on Wednesday although there will be less moisture in the atmosphere. That means temperatures should be warmer (80 degree is possible for some neighborhood) and the chance for late day showers and thunderstorms is less.

CBS

A much better chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop on Thursday as a storm system currently stuck in California starts crawling east toward Colorado. Meanwhile daily high temperatures will continue in the 70s through at least the start of next week.